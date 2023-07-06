Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Issued By HC Wainwright

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mitek Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02).

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MITK opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $491.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

