Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Hormel Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Hormel Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

HRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after buying an additional 736,656 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 144,559 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

