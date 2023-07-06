Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Lifted by Zacks Research

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TopBuild in a report released on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.72. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $16.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.58 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

TopBuild stock opened at $264.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.96. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $268.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 85.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

