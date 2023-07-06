Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

QLYS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $127.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.68. Qualys has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,222 shares of company stock worth $4,488,576. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.