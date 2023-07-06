Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc (NYSE:RMED – Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.85. 1,047,592 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 195,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Ra Medical Systems Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ra Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 188,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 167,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ra Medical Systems by 9,491.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc develops and delivers electrophysiology products to provide patients, hospitals, and physicians with technologies and solutions to improve the lives of patients with cardiac arrhythmias in the United States. The company's lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures.

