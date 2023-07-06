Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $207,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.25. 23,561,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,145,766. The company has a market capitalization of $225.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.