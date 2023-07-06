RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $214.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.12. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in RBC Bearings by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

