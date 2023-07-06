Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.82

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.82 and last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

