Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Sells $22,470.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $22,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 424,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 31st, Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $25,890.00.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.49. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $14.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
