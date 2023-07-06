Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 10.6%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 377,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,514,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

Insider Activity

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,388,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 56,436 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $510,745.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

