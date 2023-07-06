Red Hill Minerals Limited (RHI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on July 17th

Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI – Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 9th.
Red Hill Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 90.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Red Hill Minerals Company Profile
