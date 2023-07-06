Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Shares Up 2.4%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.86. 24,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 25,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 25.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.85.

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

