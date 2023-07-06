Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 7.6%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.47. 340,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,480,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

