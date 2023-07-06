Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Down 23.4% in June

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 367,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RLXXF opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

