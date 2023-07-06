Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth $87,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth $246,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.8% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of RELL stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

Insider Activity

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $431,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $271,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

