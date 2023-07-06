Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.50. The stock had a trading volume of 455,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average is $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

