Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,647 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4,256.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 218,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 213,504 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 552,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 49,514 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 37,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.01. 15,455,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,735,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

