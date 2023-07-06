Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading Down 3.5%

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIOFree Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. 107,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 103,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Rio2 Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.85 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Rio2 (CVE:RIOFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rio2 Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rio2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.