Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading Down 3.5%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. 107,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 103,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Rio2 Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.85 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rio2 Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

