Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 471,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 407,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 88.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 312,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barings BDC news, Director Jeffrey Chillag bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,374 shares in the company, valued at $60,544.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Chillag acquired 3,500 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,544.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael James O’connor acquired 25,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $320,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.8 %

BBDC stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $843.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.55%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

