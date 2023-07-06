Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $958,232,000 after buying an additional 329,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock worth $682,511,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $115.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.55 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

