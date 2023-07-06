Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 34,299 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,299 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 4.43% of The Pennant Group worth $19,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,968 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 919.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 488,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 440,244 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 332,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 201,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNTG opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $340.52 million, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.05.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

