RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RSF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.34. 6,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,652. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSF. UBS Group AG grew its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

