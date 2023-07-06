RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,724. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.