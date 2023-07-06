Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.54. 580,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,454,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $666.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

