Rockland Trust Co. Buys 7,316 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up about 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $18,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WST shares. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.7 %

WST traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $374.25. 43,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,454. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $387.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.