Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 8,886 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Amundi boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.91. 422,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,442. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.99 and its 200 day moving average is $222.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

