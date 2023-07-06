Rockland Trust Co. Sells 26,445 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,445 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.27. 968,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4456 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

