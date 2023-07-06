Rockland Trust Co. Sells 3,500 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 882,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.20. 1,744,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,122,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

