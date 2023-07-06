Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $83,037.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,644.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Roku by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 632,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,747,000 after purchasing an additional 400,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 226.9% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

