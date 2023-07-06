Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 7,774 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,478,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,866,505. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

