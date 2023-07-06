Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 79,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 150,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.28. 1,950,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,124,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

