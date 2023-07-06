Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.08. 1,791,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,922,491. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

