Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $12.04 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,714,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.45. The company had a trading volume of 237,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.17. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

