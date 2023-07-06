Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 116 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.3% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $537.80. The company had a trading volume of 460,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $238.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.