Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.04. 242,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.11. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

