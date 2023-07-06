Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 10,135 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

PXH stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.27. 110,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

