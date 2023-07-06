Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MET traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

