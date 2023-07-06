Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) to “Sector Perform”

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,775 ($22.53) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,650 ($20.94). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

LON SMIN traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,576.50 ($20.01). 193,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,120. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,655.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,682.27. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,396 ($17.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,807 ($22.93). The company has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52,566.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smiths Group

In related news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,688 ($21.42) per share, with a total value of £3,257.84 ($4,134.84). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

