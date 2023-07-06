Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Up 11.1%

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Free Report)’s share price was up 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 24,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 234,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$141.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.06.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

