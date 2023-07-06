Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 11,200 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $514,192.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 254,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,669,174.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 5th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71.
Sprout Social Price Performance
SPT traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.30. 861,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,462. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sprout Social
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.