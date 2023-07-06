Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 11,200 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $514,192.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 254,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,669,174.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71.

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.30. 861,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,462. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $75.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

