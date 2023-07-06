Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYANFree Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $1,109,250.00.
  • On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,250.00.
  • On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00.
  • On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $1,090,750.00.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $1,088,000.00.
  • On Friday, May 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 870,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYANFree Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

