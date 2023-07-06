Safe (SAFE) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $86.93 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00013836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00190594 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00053809 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030826 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.18073968 USD and is up 11.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

