Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,199,800.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $3,199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,150,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $3,164,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,854. The company has a market capitalization of $204.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.