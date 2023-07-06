Saltmarble (SML) Reaches One Day Volume of $45,040.25

Saltmarble (SML) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $159.36 million and $45,040.25 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saltmarble has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00005478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.61629969 USD and is up 18.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $60,098.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

