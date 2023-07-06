Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 517,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 361,027 shares.The stock last traded at $32.95 and had previously closed at $33.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

