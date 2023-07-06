Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,829 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 16.8% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $52,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after buying an additional 798,551 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after buying an additional 606,859 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,161,000 after buying an additional 182,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,965,000 after buying an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $66.16. 223,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,420. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

