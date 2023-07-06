Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.46

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.46 and last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 718764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

