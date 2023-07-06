Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is TimeScale Financial Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

TimeScale Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $39,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

