Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Trading Up 2.5%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 1,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 101,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
