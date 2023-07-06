Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Secret has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $79.48 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00191377 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00054160 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031201 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013840 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00302015 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $219.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

